Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Classic Creme Brulee

Saturday, January 2, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Start the new year will a classy dessert!

Ingredients

4 cups heavy whipping cream
9 large egg yolks

3/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Brown sugar

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine the cream, egg yolks and sugar. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture reaches 160° or is thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon. Stir in vanilla.

-Transfer to eight 6-oz. ramekins or custard cups. Place cups in a baking pan; add 1 in. of boiling water to pan. Bake, uncovered, at 325° for 25-30 minutes or until centers are just set (mixture will jiggle). Remove ramekins from water bath; cool for 10 minutes. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

-One hour before serving, place custards on a baking sheet. Sprinkle each with 1-2 teaspoons brown sugar. Broil 8 in. from the heat for 4-7 minutes or until sugar is caramelized. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with "Clarion County Recipe of the Day" as the subject. Also, we'd love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you're sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


