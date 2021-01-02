Explore’s 2020 Big Buck Contest Winners Announced

Though 2020 has not been the best year, local hunters have had a great turnout.

Submissions for this year’s contest were accepted through Facebook and email. All submitted photos were considered.

This year’s other winners are listed below, in no particular order:

Winners can claim their prizes by emailing news@exploreclarion.com with “Buck Contest Winner” in the subject line.

Congratulations to all hunters this season!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.