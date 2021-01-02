 

Explore’s 2020 Big Buck Contest Winners Announced

Saturday, January 2, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-HbZjMYt3AqNeThough 2020 has not been the best year, local hunters have had a great turnout.

Submissions for this year’s contest were accepted through Facebook and email. All submitted photos were considered.

This year’s other winners are listed below, in no particular order:

Zachary Embry, Age 30, Knox

Scott Stelene, 42, Franklin

Payton Polka, Age 15, New Bethlehem

Winners can claim their prizes by emailing news@exploreclarion.com with “Buck Contest Winner” in the subject line.

Congratulations to all hunters this season!


