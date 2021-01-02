Fire Marshal: Propane Line Leak Caused Christmas Eve House Explosion in Howe Township

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has determined that the cause of a Christmas Eve fire in Howe Township was the result of a propane line leak.

According to Pennsylvania State Trooper Stewart, the structure fire/explosion occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, at 957 Jump Boot Lane, in Howe Township, Forest County.

During the investigation, it was determined that the fire/explosion occurred from a leaking propane line that was ignited by a furnace pilot light.

The damage is estimated at $130,000.00.

There were no injuries.

The victim is a 50-year-old Jackson Ohio man.

