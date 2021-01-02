Five Homeless Following New Year’s Day House Fire in Brookville



BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Five individuals are homeless following a house fire in Brookville on New Year’s Day.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

A representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in at 6:51 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, reporting flames showing at a residence located at 130 Western Avenue in Brookville.

Initially, Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company, Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. #3, and Jefferson County EMS were called to the scene.

Jefferson County 9-1-1 was updated with a report that three sides of the structure were fully involved, so firefighters from the following companies were dispatched: Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company, Sigel Volunteer Fire Company, Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department, and Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.

Penelec was also notified.

A medic unit was also requested to the scene as one firefighter was reportedly having breathing difficulty.

It was noted that Red Cross stepped in to help the displaced occupants of the dwelling – two adults and three children.

The scene was cleared at 12:38 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

