Five Homeless Following New Year’s Day House Fire in Brookville

Saturday, January 2, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

35229FFB-6787-4151-947B-17CE2AD6EDB0
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Five individuals are homeless following a house fire in Brookville on New Year’s Day.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

A representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in at 6:51 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, reporting flames showing at a residence located at 130 Western Avenue in Brookville.

FACF5032-E7EB-494E-9C3B-8BCBE0D246BC

5EA907E0-4359-4629-B876-6DD700B13899

Initially, Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company, Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. #3, and Jefferson County EMS were called to the scene.

Jefferson County 9-1-1 was updated with a report that three sides of the structure were fully involved, so firefighters from the following companies were dispatched: Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company, Sigel Volunteer Fire Company, Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department, and Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.

1C4FB2CF-2E45-4CBF-9722-7445A6E36A31

282AAB5F-8959-489C-8813-8C680021C819

Penelec was also notified.

A medic unit was also requested to the scene as one firefighter was reportedly having breathing difficulty.

It was noted that Red Cross stepped in to help the displaced occupants of the dwelling – two adults and three children.

The scene was cleared at 12:38 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

A181B518-389E-46EC-9312-1434E5C8AAF2


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

