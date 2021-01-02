Howard James “Grandpa” Wilkinson was reunited with his Mother on December 29, 2020.

Howard was born on Christmas Day 1939, at Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA, to Edith Wilkinson. Howard was 81 years old and lived at Polk Center for 64 years. He considered Polk his home and staff and caregivers his family.

Howard held many jobs over his years at Polk Center. In his younger years, he was an “aide boy” assisting in daily household tasks and assisting other individuals. He tended to the gardens and helped with the farm chores. He loved telling stories about the farm. Howard enjoyed gardening and tended a small garden outside his cottage year after year. He had a garden in 2020 and took pride in his gardening abilities. Howard was also employed at the car wash and custodial department. He was always eager to help the maintenance men by holding his flashlight for the men to see whether it was needed or not.

Howard’s piercing blue eyes, flirtatiousness, larger than life personality, and contagious laugh will be sorely missed by many who knew and loved him. He leaves behind many peers, friends and caregivers. Howard took a real interest in people’s lives and would always ask how so and so was, who had him, whether or not you would be working, what were you going to do next and was curious about everything going on around him and had many questions about your family. He loved going with staff and visiting farms and seeing the cows. He enjoyed music and being outdoors.

Howard collected and loved hats and gloves and had many of each. He was never picky about what type of gloves- work gloves, winter gloves, ball caps, beanies, cowboy hats or straw hats. He loved them all.

So, Howard our dear friend, fly high, drink that coffee, eat those Munchos, find the girls and jam it out while you wait for those of us you left behind. We will cherish your memories. Thank you for being part of our lives.

Howard is survived by a cousin, Mrs. Lorraine Muesnner who resides in Pittsburgh, PA.

There will be no visitation or services.

Howard will be laid to rest with his mother at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, PA.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

