James L. “Jim” Foy Sr., age 74, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, December 30, 2020, at home with his loving family at his side, following complications of heart failure.

He was born January 17, 1946, in Oil City to the late Francis K. Foy and Theda E. (Schettler) Foy. He was a 1964 graduate of Venango Christian High School. He also attended Robert Morris College and studied accounting courses.

Mr. Foy served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1966 through 1972.

On January 13, 1968, he married Carol A. (Kinch) Foy, and she survives.

Jim was a devoted and loving father to their two children, Amy (Foy) Botts of Oil City, and Jimmy Foy and his wife Betsey of Franklin.

Jim was always helping anyone and everyone, and was the neighborhood “Dad” to all of the kids who gathered at his home. He was also well-known for his 40-year career with the phone company, employed by GTE and Verizon. He was always smiling and had a good sense of humor. Jim enjoyed fixing things and tinkering in his garage. He also enjoyed listening to several local bands and going dancing with his wife. Jim also enjoyed the companionship of his dog, “Esta.”

In addition to his wife and two children, he is survived by four grandchildren whom he adored, Jordan Botts of Oil City, and Aliza, Elliott and Iris Foy of Franklin. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra Foy Stahlman and her husband Bob of Florida; and his nieces and nephew: Greg Foy, Lisa (Foy) Winger (who is also his goddaughter), Eric Foy, Marisa Smith, Katy Hoover, Joela Ramjit, and Sara Woolf.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth F. Foy; his sister, Mary Jean Hoover Mitchell; and two nephews, Marc and Bobby Stahlman.

Friends will be received on Thursday, January 7, from 4 – 6 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca. A memorial service to celebrate Jim’s life will follow in the funeral home Thursday at 6 p.m.

Jim’s family would like to extend a special thank you to AseraCare Hospice, and everyone who helped and assisted with his care.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Jim’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.