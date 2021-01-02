Joseph G. Saeli, Jr., 84, a resident of 96 Meadville Pike, Franklin, died peacefully Monday, December 28, 2020, in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Joe was born January 16, 1936, in Franklin, a beloved son of the late Joseph G. Saeli, Sr. and Carrie Long Saeli.

He attended Franklin’s Third Ward School, and Franklin High School.

For more than 30 years, Joe had worked as an assemblyman at the former Joy Manufacturing Company in Franklin.

Joe proudly served his country as a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard Reserve for 17 years.

Joe was a longtime member of Franklin Moose Lodge #83. He joined The Moose in 1993, going through the chairs and earning his Pilgrim degree in 2010. On behalf of The Franklin Moose Lodge, he had sent many “care packages” to the brave men and women of the Army deployed overseas. He was also a member of Franklin Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #110.

He was always an active person with his family, friends, and socially within his community, until he suffered a debilitating stroke in October of 2004, after which he was able to do very little.

He was married to the former Judy Winger, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 22 years, Joe is survived by two children, William “Bill” Saeli and wife Vera; and Jodie Saeli, all of Franklin; in addition to two grandchildren, Jordan and Buster Saeli.

Also surviving are two sisters, Barbara Wood and Sally Lindsey; and his brother, Sam Saeli, Sr.; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a son, Joseph G. Saeli, III; a brother, Bill Saeli; and by a “special niece”, Karrie Lindsey Laemmer.

Family and friends may call Tuesday 2-4 & 5-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. A memorial service will be conducted Tuesday evening at 7 PM in the funeral home by the Pilgrim members of The Loyal Order of Moose.

Joe will be buried at a later time beside his beloved son, Joe, III in Franklin Cemetery.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

