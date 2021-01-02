Robert C. Amity, age 78, of Rimersburg, on December 25, 2020.

Robert was the husband of Cheryl Bollman Amity and the father of Robert (Chris) Amity, John (Lil) Amity, Michael Amity, Tessa (Mark) Connelly, and the late Susan Robinson. He also many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was the brother of Frank (Sherry) Amity and the late Arlene (Tony) Kubit

Robert was a Retired City of Pittsburgh Fire Fighter and served in the U.S. Navy.

There will be no visitation or service, and the Interment will be private.

Neely funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.

