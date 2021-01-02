SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs Celebrates 2021 with $21 Bird Seed
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – The J&J crew, located at 19821 Paint Boulevard in Shippenville, would like to wish everybody a Happy New Year!
2020 has been a rough year for all of us and made us all appreciate the little things. The J&J crew appreciates the community coming together and shopping local to help support small businesses.
In an effort to ring in the year 2021 and give back to the community, J&J Feeds and Needs is offering a 50 lb. bag of their Custom Deluxe Bird Seed for $21.00 for the first full week of January!
Help support small businesses in this difficult time.
The nice folks at J&J Feeds look forward to seeing everybody’s smiling faces in 2021.
Please call 814-226-6066 for safe delivery options or stop in to check out what all they offer!
Visit the J&J Feeds and Needs website jandjfeedsandneeds.com, their Facebook page, or in person at one of their two locations.
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175
