SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs Celebrates 2021 with $21 Bird Seed

Saturday, January 2, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

jj 2021 logoSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – The J&J crew, located at 19821 Paint Boulevard in Shippenville, would like to wish everybody a Happy New Year!

2020 has been a rough year for all of us and made us all appreciate the little things. The J&J crew appreciates the community coming together and shopping local to help support small businesses.

In an effort to ring in the year 2021 and give back to the community, J&J Feeds and Needs is offering a 50 lb. bag of their Custom Deluxe Bird Seed for $21.00 for the first full week of January!

Help support small businesses in this difficult time.

The nice folks at J&J Feeds look forward to seeing everybody’s smiling faces in 2021.

Please call 814-226-6066 for safe delivery options or stop in to check out what all they offer!

jj-bird-seed

Visit the J&J Feeds and Needs website jandjfeedsandneeds.com, their Facebook page, or in person at one of their two locations.

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175

jj logo


Tags:

