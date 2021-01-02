SPONSORED: Mohawk Vinyl Plank Flooring on Sale Now at McMillen’s!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet is holding a sale on Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, made in the USA!
(Photo: Skippy, the store’s mascot, is displaying Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring.)
Now is the perfect time to update your flooring! Get started by stopping at McMillen’s, a family-owned and operated complete flooring business, and check out their huge selection of luxury vinyl plank flooring.
Located just two miles from downtown Clarion, McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring takes great pride in offering quality products and providing excellent service.
Made in the USA, Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring is the next generation of luxury vinyl flooring. With the thick, dense rigid construction, it has the look and feel underfoot like real hardwood, but has the durability and protection of 100% waterproof vinyl. It is perfect for homes with kids and pets. NOW IS THE TIME TO BUY PRODUCTS MADE IN THE USA. There is now a tariff of 25% on all hard surface flooring products imported from China. This is a price increase of up to 50cents/square foot. We support products made in the USA and we are loving this particular flooring.
CLEAN & COMFORTABLE
Luxury vinyl plank flooring will add a touch of class to any room. It’s easy to install, waterproof, odor-free, and a breeze to clean. This makes it a great choice for all areas that see a lot of action, including areas that may see moisture such as basements, kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms.
EASY INSTALLATION
Luxury vinyl flooring can be cut to fit unique room shapes or around sinks and cabinets. The patented, tongue-and-groove system makes for adhesive-free installation. It has a 20mil wear layer and comes with an attached pad underlayment.
PET FRIENDLY
Have furry family members? From pet accidents to scratches from cats and dogs, luxury vinyl plank is durable and waterproof, so cleanup is a breeze. This product has the “all pet protection guarantee. All pets, all accidents, all the time.” It has three times more scratch resistant due to the addition of a tough wear layer and enhanced lacquer finish. It also has enhanced stain and soil protection.
DO-IT-YOURSELF OR EXPERT INSTALLATION
This is a great product for the do-it-yourself project or McMillen’s has expert installation always available.
There are three colors in stock and ready to go. If you don’t see a color in stock that works for your decor, there are 15 other colors to choose from that can be ordered according to your preference.
BROWSE & SHOP ONLINE
With the increase of people who like to shop in the evenings or on the weekends, McMillen’s website www.mcmillenscarpet.com makes it possible for customers to browse and shop for flooring online. One of the options allows customers to upload a photo of their room and try virtual samples of flooring in order to see how the space will look when completed.
McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring is located at 11993 Route 66, Clarion, Pa.
STORE HOURS:
Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.
