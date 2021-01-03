A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain, snow, and freezing rain before 11am, then rain and snow. High near 37. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Patchy rain and snow showers before 2am, then patchy freezing drizzle between 2am and 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – A slight chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after 10am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A slight chance of freezing rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers and freezing rain before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow showers and freezing rain before 8pm, then a slight chance of freezing rain between 8pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

