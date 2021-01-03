All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Art Flick
Art Flick served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Arthur J. Flick
Born: January 5, 1943
Died: November 12, 2020
Hometown: Rimersburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Art was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a motor Sergeant. He was stationed in Germany, guarding the building of the Berlin Wall. Ironically, his nephew served in Germany as well, guarding the removal of the Berlin Wall.
He also served his community through his membership with the VFW Post 7132 in Rimersburg.
He was laid to rest in the Rimersburg Cemetery following military honors.
Click here to view a full obituary.
