Carl Edward “Bay” McCall, 87, of Fairmount City, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.

Born October 22, 1933, in Curllsville he was a son of the late Ward and Helen (Carberry) McCall. He was married to Dorothy (Reichard) on June 5, 1954. She survives.

Carl was drafted into the US Army in 1954 serving in the tank division in Germany doing border patrol. Upon coming home from the Army, he went into business with his father taking up abandon pipelines in Pennsylvania and the surrounding states. He later started McCall Pipe Supply in New Bethlehem.

He was self-made, self-educated successful businessman.

Carl was the owner and operator of McCall Gas & Oil where he built his first drilling rig and drilled his first gas well on his parent’s farm.

He was a charter member of PIPP, (Pennsylvania Independent Petroleum Producers) and served on the Board of Directors till his death. Carl’s impact on the gas and oil industry in Pennsylvania was acknowledged by PIPP when he was presented the Legendary Oilman Award 2014.

He served on the board for First Seneca Bank and was a member of the Pennsylvania Landowners Association.

Carl was a cattle farmer all his life. He was very proud when one of his Simmental Bull’s took 1st place at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. He lived his life strong in his convictions and was a rock for his family. Carl was a fair and honest man and many that knew him sought him for advice, which he was always willing to give.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather to his family. He adored his great-grandson Kian but never got to meet his great-granddaughter Raelynn who was born the morning of his death. He will greatly be missed by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy McCall; two daughters, Carla Royer and her husband, John, and Lori Mathieson, all of Fairmount City; three grandchildren, John E. Royer and his wife, Danielle, of New Bethlehem, Kale E. Royer, of New Bethlehem and Robert L. Truitt, of Lower Burrell; two great-grandchildren, Kian Truitt and Raelynn Ann Royer; two brothers, Clair McCall and his wife, Patty, of Allison Park, and George McCall and his wife, Margaret, of New Bethlehem; three sisters, Maxine Brocious and her husband, Rich, of The Villages, Florida, Faye Marie Fratus and her husband, Bart, of Summerfield, Florida, and Garnet Pfaff, of Oxford, Florida, and a sister-in-law, Barb McCall, of Oxford, Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin McCall; a son-in-law, Denny Mathieson; and a brother-in-law, Alfred Pfaff.

A private funeral service for the immediate family will be held at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn with Lay Speaker Rex Munsee officiating.

Interment will take place in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, in Porter Township.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s name to, Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, Pa. 16214.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

