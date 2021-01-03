Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Simple Grilled Steak Fajitas

Try this healthy yet flavorful entrée!

Ingredients

1 beef top sirloin steak (3/4 inch thick and 1 pound)

2 tablespoons fajita seasoning mix



1 large sweet onion, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch slices1 medium sweet red pepper, halved1 medium green pepper, halved1 tablespoon olive oil4 whole wheat tortillas (8 inches), warmedSliced avocado, optionalMinced fresh cilantro, optionalLime wedges, optional

Directions

-Rub steak with seasoning mix. Brush onion and peppers with oil.

-Grill steak and vegetables, covered, on a greased rack over medium direct heat 4-6 minutes on each side, until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; and medium-well, 145°) and vegetables are tender. Remove from grill. Let steak stand, covered, 5 minutes before slicing.

-Cut vegetables and steak into strips; serve in tortillas. If desired, top with avocado and cilantro and serve with lime wedges.

