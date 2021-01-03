Clarion & Forest Counties Each Report One New Coronavirus Death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of 12:00 a.m. on January 3.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,095, and the death toll is now at 47.

Neighboring Forest County has reported five new COVID-19 cases bringing its total cases to 335 and one additional death increasing its total deaths to four as of 12:00 a.m. on January 3.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today also confirmed as of 12:00 a.m. on January 3, there were 4,579 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 661,871.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/3/21 – 4,579

1/2/21 – 9,253

1/1/21 – 7,714

12/31/20 – 8,992

12/30/20 – 8,984

12/29/20 – 8,545

12/28/20 – 3,779



As of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, there were 56 new deaths reported for a total of 16,295 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.