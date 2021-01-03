Constance M. Drelick, 87, formerly of Oil City, PA, died Saturday Jan. 2, 2021, at her home.

Born Dec. 24, 1933, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Josephine Wnuk McLaughlin.

Connie was a 1952 graduate of St. Joseph High School.

She was married to the late Andrew J. Drelick in 1955 and he preceded her in death.

Connie is survived by her five children, Julia (James) Cricks, Kathleen Jury, Susan(David) Eperthener, Andrew Drelick, and Theresa(Sean) Sharp; five grandchildren, Megan Slater, Thomas Slater, Ryan Zavitz, Kevin Zavitz, and Alexander Jury. She is also survived by one sister, Mary Kay (Larry) Lowrey, and three brothers, Joseph (Sally)McLaughlin, Charles McLaughlin, and Thomas (Dee) McLaughlin.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, David.

Connie was a member of St. Stephen’s Parish, where she had served on the Parish Bereavement Ministry.

After graduation, Connie worked at the Derrick Publishing Co. She retired from Metlife. She had many part-time clerical jobs while raising her family, which always came first.

Connie served as Neighborhood Chairman of the Girl Scouts, as well as the leader of Brownie, Girl Scout and Cub Scout Troops at St. Stephen’s.

She enjoyed being with her family and friends, sewing, reading, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:30A.M.-11:30 A.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 Noon Tuesday in St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. Ian McElrath Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

