Edith Miller Johnston, 89, of Franklin, passed away at 3:55 P.M., Sunday, December 27, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Edith was born on January 21, 1931, on a farm in Franklin. She attended a one-room school until 3rd grade when her family moved into town. After graduation she earned an x-ray technician degree in Philadelphia while living with her brother who was in Pharmacy school. She always spoke fondly of her time there.

On October 1, 1950, she married Robert W. Johnston and he preceded her in death. Together, they raised 2 children, Eve Martino of Franklin and Frederick Johnston (Sandra) of Orlando, FL. She also has 4 grandchildren, Jason Martino of Bridgeville, Amber Martino of Franklin, Jennifer Johnston Moran (Randy) of North Carolina and Ashley Johnston of Orlando. She has 6 great-grandchildren.

Edith worked for Joy Manufacturing for many years in the purchasing department. She made many friends in the companies from whom she purchased steel. After Bob’s early retirement from Morton Salt they moved to Virginia where they worked as managers for several self-storage facilities. Edith loved visiting with the customers as they came into the office and even met several sports celebrities.

Edith was an avid golfer, loved playing bingo, cards, and her pets.

Preceding her in death were her husband; parents, Lawrence and Mayme Thompson Miller; and 2 brothers, Lawrence Miller Jr. and Howard Miller.

There will be no visitation or services.

