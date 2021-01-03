 

George H. Hunt

Sunday, January 3, 2021 @ 02:01 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Hunt Pic (1)George H. Hunt, age 88, of East Brady, formerly of New York, passed away at Clarview Nursing Center on January 1, 2021.

He was born on July 31, 1932, in Cooperstown Junction, NY, to the late Benjamen and Sarah (Butts) Hunt.

George enjoyed fishing and will be greatly missed.

George is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bostwick) Hunt of New Bethlehem, two sons, three daughters, two step-daughters: Patricia (Alan) Fling of New Bethlehem and Connie Shutters of Franklin, NY. He is also survived by three brothers, one sister, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister and one son.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion. As per family wishes there will be no visitation.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


