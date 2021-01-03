 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Jerry N. Songer, Jr.

Sunday, January 3, 2021 @ 02:01 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

!cid_0BF51116-DA4F-4B2B-88F1-ECE143606D1E (1) (1)Jerry N. Songer, Jr., 61, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, December 31, 2020, at his apartment following a brief illness. Born on May 19, 1959 in Clarion, he was the son of Jerry N. and Shirley V. (Craig) Songer, Sr.

Jerry worked at Clarion University doing various jobs including grounds keeper, and was a lumber handler for Matson Lumber. He enjoyed attending the New Bethlehem Men’s Prayer Breakfast at Evermoore’s Restaurant and was always the first one there.

He is survived by his parents, Jerry N. and Shirley Songer, Sr. of New Bethlehem, two sons, Jeffrey Songer of Clarion and Jason Scott Graves, a brother, Craig LeRoy Songer, and a sister, Linda Leigh Lewis, both of Clarion.
He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Benjamin Songer, and a sister, Sharon Rae Songer.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to Jerry’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.