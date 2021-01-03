Jerry N. Songer, Jr., 61, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, December 31, 2020, at his apartment following a brief illness. Born on May 19, 1959 in Clarion, he was the son of Jerry N. and Shirley V. (Craig) Songer, Sr.

Jerry worked at Clarion University doing various jobs including grounds keeper, and was a lumber handler for Matson Lumber. He enjoyed attending the New Bethlehem Men’s Prayer Breakfast at Evermoore’s Restaurant and was always the first one there.

He is survived by his parents, Jerry N. and Shirley Songer, Sr. of New Bethlehem, two sons, Jeffrey Songer of Clarion and Jason Scott Graves, a brother, Craig LeRoy Songer, and a sister, Linda Leigh Lewis, both of Clarion.

He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Benjamin Songer, and a sister, Sharon Rae Songer.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to Jerry’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

