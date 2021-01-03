 

Police Seeking Information on Rollover Crash in Sligo Borough

Sunday, January 3, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Police New aSLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information on a rollover crash that occurred on Thursday morning in Sligo Borough.

According to police, this hit-and-run accident happened around 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, as a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north on State Route 68, at Colerain Street, south of Sherman Street, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

According to police, the Jeep traveled off the left side of the road and off the roadway. Once off the road, the Jeep impacted a utility pole and then impacted an embankment which caused the vehicle to rollover. The vehicle came to rest on its side on Route 68.

Police say the operator of the Jeep fled the scene and is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident, or anyone who came across this crash while the driver was still on the scene, is asked to call PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on Saturday, January 2, 2021.


