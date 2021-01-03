Say What?!: Nebraska Woman’s $200K Jackpot Is Her Second Lottery Win

GENOA, Ne. – A Nebraska woman is entering the new year with some extra cash after she won $200,000.00 from a scratch-off lottery ticket – her second big lottery prize.

Myrna Strain, of Genoa, told Nebraska Lottery officials she went into AJ’s of Genoa to buy a drink and a scratch-off ticket, selecting a $20 Royal Riches ticket.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.