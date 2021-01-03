 

SPONSORED: Cousin Basils to Open on January 4 for Dine-In Service; Stop in for Burger Monday!

Sunday, January 3, 2021 @ 11:01 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Cousin BasilsCLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils will be open for dine-in service on Monday, January 4. Stop in for one of their famous burgers!

Cousin Basils’ owner Jason Conley told exploreClarion.com, “We plan to be open seven days a week with our regular hours as before. Stop in on Monday for one of our famous burgers! The special runs all day.”

The restaurant will be open for dine-in service according to CDC guidelines.

Cousin Basils is located at 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.

Burger Monday at Cousin Basils

It’s Burger Monday at Cousin Basils. Stop in for one of their customized burgers!

Blister Burger: 8 oz. burger with pepper flakes and spice, topped with smoked gouda cheese, hot Korean sour kraut, and signature forest fire sauce. Cooked to the temperature of choosing.

Steak House Burger: 8 oz. burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, fried onions, A-1, and steak house onion cheese. Cooked to the desired temperature.

Black and Bleu Burger: 8 oz. burger coated in cajun with bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onion and cooked to the temperature of choice.

Stuffed Burger: 8 oz. burger stuffed with bacon and cheddar cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions and cooked to the temperature of choice.

For additional information, please visit their Facebook page.


