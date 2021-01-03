SPONSORED: Cousin Basils to Open on January 4 for Dine-In Service; Stop in for Burger Monday!
Sunday, January 3, 2021 @ 11:01 PM
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils will be open for dine-in service on Monday, January 4. Stop in for one of their famous burgers!
Cousin Basils’ owner Jason Conley told exploreClarion.com, “We plan to be open seven days a week with our regular hours as before. Stop in on Monday for one of our famous burgers! The special runs all day.”
The restaurant will be open for dine-in service according to CDC guidelines.
Cousin Basils is located at 10638 Route 36, Clarington, Pa.
Burger Monday at Cousin Basils
It’s Burger Monday at Cousin Basils. Stop in for one of their customized burgers!
For additional information, please visit their Facebook page.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.