 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: PFA Violation, Criminal Mischief

Sunday, January 3, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

PFA Violation in Clarion Township

Around 7:00 p.m. on December 30, PSP Clarion investigated a PFA (Protection From Abuse) violation that occurred on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Police say 43-year-old Connie Zellefrow, of Sligo, was arrested and arraigned at District Magistrate’s office 18-3-04, and bail was set at $5,000.00 straight.

Unable to post bail, Zellefrow was taken to the Clarion County Jail.

The victim of the incident is a 50-year-old Rimersburg man.

Criminal Mischief on Miola Road

PSP Clarion responded to an incident of criminal mischief at a location on Miola Road, in Highland Township, Clarion County, around 12:34 p.m. on December 12.

Police say a stray bullet struck a house at the above-described location.

This investigation is ongoing.

Police say the estimated damage of the vinyl siding and drywall is valued at $500.00.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Saturday, January 2, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.