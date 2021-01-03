State Police Calls: PFA Violation, Criminal Mischief

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

PFA Violation in Clarion Township

Around 7:00 p.m. on December 30, PSP Clarion investigated a PFA (Protection From Abuse) violation that occurred on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Police say 43-year-old Connie Zellefrow, of Sligo, was arrested and arraigned at District Magistrate’s office 18-3-04, and bail was set at $5,000.00 straight.

Unable to post bail, Zellefrow was taken to the Clarion County Jail.

The victim of the incident is a 50-year-old Rimersburg man.

Criminal Mischief on Miola Road

PSP Clarion responded to an incident of criminal mischief at a location on Miola Road, in Highland Township, Clarion County, around 12:34 p.m. on December 12.

Police say a stray bullet struck a house at the above-described location.

This investigation is ongoing.

Police say the estimated damage of the vinyl siding and drywall is valued at $500.00.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.