Sweet Basil to Close on Monday for Employee Christmas Party

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar will be closed on Monday, January 4, for their employee Christmas party.

Owner Jason Conley told exploreClarion.com, “December was extremely busy for everyone, so a Christmas party in January just made more sense.

“My employees are important to me and to the success of my restaurants. This party is a way of showing my appreciation for their teamwork during this past difficult year.”

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the community for their support and cooperation in 2020,” Conley added.

The restaurant will be open on Tuesday, January 5, for dine-in service according to CDC guidelines.

Sweet Basil is located at 21108 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Sweet Basil’s Facebook page here.

