Teen Flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital Following Rollover Crash in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital following a rollover crash that occurred in Clinton Township last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:51 a.m. on Monday, December 28, on State Route 3005, south of Phipps Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Police say that a 2012 Ford F-150XLT was traveling northbound on a snow- and ice-covered roadway and for unknown reasons, it traveled off the east berm impacting an embankment with its undercarriage. Upon impacting the embankment, the pickup rolled onto the driver’s side door coming to a final point of rest in the northbound lane.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Zoey O. Walter, of Lyndora, Pa., fled the scene; however, she was later located at a nearby residence walking through their lawn with no clothing on but a small jacket and no shoes.

Walter suffered injuries of unknown severity. She was transported from the residence by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service and flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital due to the condition of her feet.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

Franklin-based State Police released the above report on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

