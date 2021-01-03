Christopher G. Schupp, 64, of Fryburg passed away on January 1, 2021, at home after a three year battle with cancer.

Born on December 18, 1956, in Clarion he was the son of John and Monica Eisenman Schupp.

He was a 1974 graduate of North Clarion High School.

On August 25, 1979 he was married to Jeane “Nan” Palmer Schupp who survives.

Chris worked for many construction companies over the years where he was a heavy equipment operator.

In his early years he enjoyed playing in many bands, recently he enjoyed gardening, raising his belgium beauty tomatoes, and riding his motorcycle with his brothers.

He was a member of the ARMC Motorcycle Club and enjoyed spending time with his riding brothers.

Chris is survived by his wife, “Nan,” a brother, Joe Schupp and his wife, Susan of TX, and also numerous members of his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

As per his request there will be no public visitations.

A memorial will be held at a later date at the ARMC Club house.

