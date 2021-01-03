 

Lewis “Dean” “Poppie” Eugene Confer

Sunday, January 3, 2021 @ 02:01 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Confer pic (1)Lewis “Dean” “Poppie” Eugene Confer, age 84, of Brookville, formerly of Knox, passed away on January 2, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois after an extended illness.

He was born on January 11, 1936, in Clarion to the late James Franklin and Elva Marie (Blair) Confer. Lewis is the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Lewis was married to his loving wife, Betty Jean (Murray) Confer on October 21, 1960. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Lewis worked for Chandler Dining Hall at Clarion University for 34 years and retired in 1996. He enjoyed being with family, friends, hunting, camping, traveling to Florida and helping others.

Lewis is survived by his loving wife, Betty Jean Confer and 3 daughters, Pamela Ann (James) Ward of Strattanville, Patricia Diane Shaw of Clarion, and Penny Sue (Denny) Hohman of Brookville. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and relatives. In addition he is survived by his special pet dog, Abbie.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, 4 sisters and 2 brothers, one granddaughter and one grandson.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Strattanville Cemetery.

Due to Gov. Wolf’s mandate we are only permitted to have 10 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. We also recommend everyone follow CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church: PO Box 96 Strattanville, PA, 16258.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


