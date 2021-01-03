 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Sweet Basil to Close on Monday for Employee Christmas Party

Sunday, January 3, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Sweet Basil Outside SignageSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar will be closed on Monday, January 4, for their employee Christmas party.

Owner Jason Conley told exploreClarion.com, “December was extremely busy for everyone, so a Christmas party in January just made more sense.

“My employees are important to me and to the success of my restaurants. This party is a way of showing my appreciation for their teamwork during this past difficult year.”

Owner Jason Conley

Owner Jason Conley

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the community for their support and cooperation in 2020,” Conley added.

The restaurant will be open on Tuesday, January 5, for dine-in service according to CDC guidelines.

Sweet Basil is located at 21108 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Sweet Basil’s Facebook page here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.