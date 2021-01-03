WEATHER ALERT: Wintry Mix of Snow, Ice Expected for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 11:17 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021:

Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA1117 PM EST Sat Jan 2 2021

COUNTIES:

Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Indiana-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette Ridges-Eastern Preston-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Oil City, Franklin, Tionesta, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Brookville, Indiana, Ligonier, Donegal, Champion, Ohiopyle, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Hazelton, Davis, Thomas, and Canaan Valley

1117 PM EST Sat Jan 2 2021

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest, southwest and western Pennsylvania, and northern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please report snow or ice by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.

