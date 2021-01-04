A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of freezing drizzle before 11am, then a slight chance of drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before noon, then a slight chance of drizzle between noon and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.