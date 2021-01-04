 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, January 4, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of freezing drizzle before 11am, then a slight chance of drizzle. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before noon, then a slight chance of drizzle between noon and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.


