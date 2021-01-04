Charles W. “Charley” Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening, January 1, 2021, following complications from a stroke.

He was born in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County on October 28, 1941, to the late Charles Orwin and Jessie Alice (Bell) Newton.

He graduated from Franklin High School in 1959. In 1969 he earned an associate degree in accounting from Jamestown Business College.

He was a former member of the Moose Lodge, and a longtime member of the N.R.A.

He was of the Methodist faith.

Charley enjoyed working with his hands, whether it was building, tinkering, fixing, or repairing just about anything. He also did some small engine repairs, and was happy to use his skills to help his friends and neighbors.

Mr. Newton was employed as a supervisor at Polk Center for 15 years. He then became self-employed doing vehicle undercoating and automotive repairs.

He was married in Oil City on November 2, 1963, to the former Lois K. (Clark), and she survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Randall C. Newton of Hannasville, and Robert M. Newton and his wife Stacey of Cranberry Township (Butler Co.); and two granddaughters, Madisen and Meranda Newton. His brother survives, Marlin Clair Newton and his wife Carolyn of Tuscon, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wayne Newton; and his daughter-in-law, Christina Lyn Newton.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation or service held.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346; or Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Ave., Franklin, PA 16323.

