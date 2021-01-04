 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Charles W. “Charley” Newton

Monday, January 4, 2021 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5ff0cda4910eb (1)Charles W. “Charley” Newton, 79, of Hannasville, Canal Township, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday evening, January 1, 2021, following complications from a stroke.

He was born in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County on October 28, 1941, to the late Charles Orwin and Jessie Alice (Bell) Newton.

He graduated from Franklin High School in 1959. In 1969 he earned an associate degree in accounting from Jamestown Business College.

He was a former member of the Moose Lodge, and a longtime member of the N.R.A.

He was of the Methodist faith.

Charley enjoyed working with his hands, whether it was building, tinkering, fixing, or repairing just about anything. He also did some small engine repairs, and was happy to use his skills to help his friends and neighbors.

Mr. Newton was employed as a supervisor at Polk Center for 15 years. He then became self-employed doing vehicle undercoating and automotive repairs.

He was married in Oil City on November 2, 1963, to the former Lois K. (Clark), and she survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Randall C. Newton of Hannasville, and Robert M. Newton and his wife Stacey of Cranberry Township (Butler Co.); and two granddaughters, Madisen and Meranda Newton. His brother survives, Marlin Clair Newton and his wife Carolyn of Tuscon, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wayne Newton; and his daughter-in-law, Christina Lyn Newton.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation or service held.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346; or Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Ave., Franklin, PA 16323.

To express online condolences to Charley’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.