Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Swiss Steak

This recipe will direct you to the most tender meal!

Ingredients

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided

2 teaspoons salt, divided



3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided1/2 teaspoon garlic salt2 pounds beef top round steak, cut into serving-size pieces3 tablespoons canola oil2 cups chopped green pepper1 cup chopped celery1 cup chopped onion1 garlic clove, minced2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained1 cup beef broth1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce1/4 cup cold water

Directions

-In a large plastic bag, combine 1/2 cup flour, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and garlic salt. Add beef, a few pieces at a time, and shake to coat. Remove meat from bag and pound with a mallet to tenderize.

-In a Dutch oven, brown meat in oil until no longer pink. Add the green pepper, celery and onions; cook and stir for 10 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the tomatoes, broth, soy sauce and remaining salt and pepper. Cover and bake at 325° for 2 hours.

-Remove from the oven and return to stovetop. In a small bowl, combine water and remaining flour until smooth; gradually stir into juices. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook and stir sauce for 2 minutes or until thickened.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.