 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Swiss Steak

Monday, January 4, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This recipe will direct you to the most tender meal!

Ingredients

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided
2 teaspoons salt, divided

3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
2 pounds beef top round steak, cut into serving-size pieces
3 tablespoons canola oil
2 cups chopped green pepper
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 cup beef broth
1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup cold water

Directions

-In a large plastic bag, combine 1/2 cup flour, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and garlic salt. Add beef, a few pieces at a time, and shake to coat. Remove meat from bag and pound with a mallet to tenderize.

-In a Dutch oven, brown meat in oil until no longer pink. Add the green pepper, celery and onions; cook and stir for 10 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the tomatoes, broth, soy sauce and remaining salt and pepper. Cover and bake at 325° for 2 hours.

-Remove from the oven and return to stovetop. In a small bowl, combine water and remaining flour until smooth; gradually stir into juices. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook and stir sauce for 2 minutes or until thickened.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.