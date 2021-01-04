Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Old-Fashioned Swiss Steak
This recipe will direct you to the most tender meal!
Ingredients
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, divided
2 teaspoons salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
2 pounds beef top round steak, cut into serving-size pieces
3 tablespoons canola oil
2 cups chopped green pepper
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
1 cup beef broth
1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup cold water
Directions
-In a large plastic bag, combine 1/2 cup flour, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and garlic salt. Add beef, a few pieces at a time, and shake to coat. Remove meat from bag and pound with a mallet to tenderize.
-In a Dutch oven, brown meat in oil until no longer pink. Add the green pepper, celery and onions; cook and stir for 10 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the tomatoes, broth, soy sauce and remaining salt and pepper. Cover and bake at 325° for 2 hours.
-Remove from the oven and return to stovetop. In a small bowl, combine water and remaining flour until smooth; gradually stir into juices. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook and stir sauce for 2 minutes or until thickened.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day?
