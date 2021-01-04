Clarion Hospital Reports 106 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death Since Last Report

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 106 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since their last report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update January 4, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 1/03/2021: 10,529

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 8,889

Positives: 1,593

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 1/03/2021: 33,555

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 14,015

Positives: 1,948

Hospital Inpatients as of 1/04/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 18 patients. 1 suspected. 17 confirmed. 5 ICU.

DOH reporting: Since the last update, Clarion Hospital reported one additional death on 12/31/2020.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 59 patients. 0 suspected. 59 confirmed. 11 ICU.

DOH reporting: Since the last update, BMH reported 14 additional deaths: two on 12/30/2020, five on 12/31/2020, two on 1/01/2021, one on 1/02/2021, and four on 1/03/2021.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

