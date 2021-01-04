Community Steps Up for Family Who Lost Everything in Brookville Fire

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The community has stepped up to support a fundraising effort to help a local family that lost their home to a fire on New Year’s Day.

Nate and Cassie Davis, of Brookville, and their three sons lost their home and all of their belongings to a house fire that occurred on the evening of January 1.

A representative of Jefferson County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in at 6:51 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, reporting flames showing at a residence located at 130 Western Avenue in Brookville.

(Photos below by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Initially, Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company, Pinecreek Volunteer Fire Department, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. #3, and Jefferson County EMS were called to the scene.

Jefferson County 9-1-1 was updated with a report that three sides of the structure were fully involved, so firefighters from the following companies were dispatched: Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company, Sigel Volunteer Fire Company, Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department, and Brockway Volunteer Hose Company.

Penelec was also notified.

A medic unit was also requested to the scene as one firefighter was reportedly having breathing difficulty.

It was noted that Red Cross stepped in to help the displaced occupants of the dwelling.

The scene was cleared at 12:38 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Friends of Davis Family Organizes Fundraiser

Following the fire, friends of the Davis family organized a fundraiser via GoFundMe.

The community immediately stepped up to support the effort, and as of early morning on Monday, January 4, the site already raised just over $23,000.00 to help the family.

“20 thousand dollars is mind blowing,” fundraiser organizer Braeden Long said in an update to the page.

“The only thing to say is thank you from the bottom of the hearts of my friends and I. We are truly grateful for the support from each and every one of you to help the Davis family get back on their feet. This is only the beginning of a new chapter for the Davis’, but the greatness of this small town and the people in it is what makes this restart possible. Thank you all and please keep donating.”

