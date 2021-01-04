Clarion County Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases; Five Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported three new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m. on January 4.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,098, and the death toll is currently at 47.

Neighboring Forest County has reported five new COVID-19 cases bringing its total cases to 340 as of 12:00 a.m. on January 4.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today also confirmed as of 12:00 a.m. on January 4, that there were 3,226 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 665,097.

The case counts today are atypically low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday or Monday as the death data comes from a different server.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

01/04/21 – 3,226

01/03/21 – 4,579

01/02/21 – 9,253

01/01/21 – 7,714

12/31/20 – 8,992

12/30/20 – 8,984

12/29/20 – 8,545

There are 5,529 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,149 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 – December 31 stood at 15.0%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, January 2, there were 56 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 3, there were 66 new deaths reported for a total of 16,361 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 58,275 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,301,186 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 54,465 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,827 cases among employees, for a total of 64,292 at 1,479 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 9,023 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 19,437 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 3:

– 135,044 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.