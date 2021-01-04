Della LaRue (Evans) Girt, 93, of Brookville PA, passed away during the early morning hours of January 1, 2021, while a resident of Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem, PA.

Della was born on January 29, 1927, in Brookville, PA, to the late Bruce Rutledge and Myrtle Marie (Fawcett) Evans.

She graduated from Brookville High School and went on to be a part of the first graduating class of LPNs at Jeff Tech. She worked as an LPN at the Brookville Hospital.

She married James Kenneth Girt in Brookville, PA; James preceded her in passing.

She attended the Brookville First Baptist Church.

Della was a loving mother to seven children and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. Della is survived by six children, Rose Ann (Gunning) Jones, Bruce Gunning, Thomas (Kathy) Gunning, Patty Jean (Gunning) Osborne and her husband Scott Heasley, Mark A. (Judy) Kalgren, and Kelly D. (Joann) Kalgren; three siblings, Bruce Evans, Jean Keller, and Don Evans; nineteen grandchildren; and many great and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, James, Della was preceded in passing by two husbands, Frank S. Gunning and Donald E. Kalgren; one daughter, Linda (Gunning) Brocious; three brothers, Robert Smyers, Paul Smyers, and Dean Evans; and one infant sister, Faye Evans.

A funeral service will be broadcast on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, beginning at 11am.

Interment will take place at Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville, Clarion Co., PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association by visiting www.diabetes.org. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/44348 into your browser.

