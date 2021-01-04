Dr. Walter Leroy Riley, 96, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 2, 2021, at 2:17 A.M. at his home.

Born February 7, 1924, he was the son of the late Cyrus W. Riley and the late Blanche A. Wallace.

Mr. Riley attended schools in Chicago before graduating from Crane Tech in 1942. He worked for Armor & Company while in high school.

He first married the former Lottie Verlotte in 1944 and she preceded him in death in 2008.

Mr. Riley served his country during WWII in the Pacific Theatre with the United States Army.

He first worked for the Underwood Corporation in Chicago prior to moving to Pennsylvania in 1948 when he went on to work as an overhead crane operator for the New Castle Foundry, Sharon Steel and Truscon in Youngstown, OH.

In 1964, Dr. Riley graduated from the Ohio College of Podiatry and opened an office in Youngstown and in 1978 he became the Podiatrist at Polk Center and retired from there in 1998.

Walter was a pilot who loved to fly and also built several experimental planes over the years.

On June 8, 2013, he married the former Barbara F. Confer and she survives.

Also surviving is a son, James E. Riley and his wife Becky of Columbia, TN; a grandson, Elliot Riley and his wife Alexandra of Centre Hall; two granddaughters, Lara Sheppa and Jean Riley; a sister, Alice Galitz of Chicago; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Diane Riley and a son, John Arthur Riley.

There will be no public visitation and a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Walter will be laid to rest in Poland Cemetery in Poland, OH.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter Hangar at Venango Reg. Airport 1560 Airport Road Franklin, PA 16323 or a charity of one’s choice.

