Eber W. Thomas, of Knox, will be missed for his smiles and laughter and for being a good natured and loving person.

He passed away early Saturday morning, January 2, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 92.

Born January 25, 1928, in Lancaster, he was a son of the late John J. and Catherine B. Hall Thomas.

In his early life he lived in an orphanage and foster homes.

Eber was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He served his country from November 27, 1950, to November 27, 1952.

He met his wife, the former Ruth Blair, while working as an orderly in a nursing home in Beaver Falls.

Eber and Ruth married in 1959 and together operated a foster home for the elderly out of their home in Monroe, Beaver Township, Clarion County.

He and Ruth enjoyed camping and fishing and he loved to eat out, go for car rides, and nature.

Following Ruth’s death in 1982, Eber went to work at the box factory in Knox.

He lived with Margaret Chadman for close 25 years. In 2018, he being age 90 and Margaret, age 96, Eber went to live with his great nephew, Eugene Henry, and moved to Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where he was loved by all, a year later.

Although he was the last surviving member of his immediate family, he was always close to his great nephew, Eugene “Genie” Henry of Knox.

Eber is also survived by Ruth Ann Weaver and her husband, Rick and Lester Henry and his wife, Kathy, all of Knox.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Thomas and Harry Sellers.

Due to the current Covid-19 outbreaks and restrictions, there will be no public services.

A private graveside service will take place in the Monroe Cemetery, Beaver Township, Clarion County, with Reverend Chris Lewis officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Eber W. Thomas to the Knox Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 106, Knox, PA 16232 or Knox Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 636, Knox, PA 16232.

