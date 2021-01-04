Elva Maxine (McKinley) Preston, age 81 of Scott Twp., PA, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

She was born on July 14, 1939, daughter of the late Theodore McKinley and Mary (Miller) McKinley Roemer.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Fred Preston, Jr.; son, David of Greenville, SC; and daughter, Trina and her husband Norman DeLeon. Also survived by four grandsons.

She graduated from Franklin High School, attended Bryant & Stratton College in Buffalo, NY, and Oil City Cosmetology. Over the course of her life she was employed at Westinghouse in Pittsburgh, Socony Oil, Joy Manufacturing, and Roemers Hair Fashion.

Her hobbies included crafts, camping, boating, motorcycle riding, and reading. No visitation. Arrangements by Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home, Washington Ave., Carnegie. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Polk Cemetery, Polk, PA.

