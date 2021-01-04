 

Featured Local Job: Full-Time Warden

Monday, January 4, 2021 @ 01:01 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time Warden (40 hrs./wk.) to work within the Venango County Jail.

Required qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree in Administration of Justice or related field preferred.
  • Certification in the corrections field by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Corrections, First Aid and CPR required.
  • Certification in “less than lethal” devices.
  • Must be proficient in Computer Science.
  • Five to ten years working in the field of corrections in a supervisory capacity or an equivalent combination of experience and education.
  • Must be able to prove a progressive advancement in rank position.

Position benefits include fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee as well as participation in the county defined benefit pension program, and more.

Applications may be obtained online by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Thursday, January 14th, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V


