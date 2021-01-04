 

Man Airlifted From Scene of Rollover Crash on New Year’s Eve

Monday, January 4, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

stat-medevac-nightBUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was airlifted from the scene of a rollover crash in northern Butler County on New Year’s Eve.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:48 p.m. on December 31, 2020, on Old Brick Road near Hilliard Road in Washington Township, Butler County.

Police say 34-year-old Michael Hirschfield, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse, traveling west on Old Brick Road when his vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment, and then rolled over.

Hirschfield suffered suspected serious internal injuries and was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital by STAT MedEvac.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Rumbaugh’s Towing, Eau Claire Volunteer Fire Department, North Washington Volunteer Fire Department, and Karns City EMS also assisted at the scene.

Hirschfield was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Butler released the above report on Saturday, January 2, 2021.


