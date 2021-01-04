Man Injured in Crash on Route 322

PORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was injured in a crash that occurred in Porter Township late Wednesday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:31 a.m. on December 30, 2020, on State Route 861 near Sample Road, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 54-year-old Marc S. Sovik, of Houston, Pa., was operating a 2020 Hyundai Sonata, traveling north on State Route 861, when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a stop sign before coming to a final rest in a culvert.

Sovik was using a seat belt.

He suffered possible minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

