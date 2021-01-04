 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Engagement Announcement: Cameron Peters and Stephanie Klawuhn

Monday, January 4, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

engagementShe said yes! Cameron Peters and Stephanie Klawuhn are making plans for their August 2022 wedding!

Cameron Peters is the son of Alison Murray Peters and Henry Peters of Clarion.

Cameron works for Evolution Gas and is a 2016 Clarion-Limestone Graduate.

Stephanie Klawuhn is the daughter of Christina and Curt Klawuhn of Olean Trail.

Stephanie is a House Coordinator for UCIP and is a 2016 Clarion-Limestone Graduate.

Cameron and Stephanie live in Limestone.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.