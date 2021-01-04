Engagement Announcement: Cameron Peters and Stephanie Klawuhn

She said yes! Cameron Peters and Stephanie Klawuhn are making plans for their August 2022 wedding!

Cameron Peters is the son of Alison Murray Peters and Henry Peters of Clarion.

Cameron works for Evolution Gas and is a 2016 Clarion-Limestone Graduate.

Stephanie Klawuhn is the daughter of Christina and Curt Klawuhn of Olean Trail.

Stephanie is a House Coordinator for UCIP and is a 2016 Clarion-Limestone Graduate.

Cameron and Stephanie live in Limestone.

