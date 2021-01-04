Paul E. Addington, Jr., 76, formerly of Polk, passed away in the early afternoon of Thursday, December 24, 2020, at The Grove at Greenville.

Born May 13, 1944, in Stuttgart, AR, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Anne Addington, Sr.

Paul spent most of his life as a Salesman for Allegheny Toyota, where he retired after 30 years.

In his spare time, Paul was a social man. He could often be found at the BPOE Elks Lodge #110, where he was a member, chatting away with his friends and was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #328. He also attended the North Sandy Presbyterian Church.

Paul also loved helping others, finding time in his day to feed the birds at Sugar Creek Station when he wasn’t volunteering in the gift shop or reading to the other residents. He also loved to play bingo and was a part of the Venango County 4-H Development Committee.

Paul will be missed by many, especially by his family, whom he loved unconditionally.

Left to cherish his memory are his three sons, Paul E. Addington, III (Becky) of Canton, OH, Biff A. Addington of California, and Zachary J. Addington (Elizabeth) of Chester, MA; his daughter, Amber Toth (Seth) of Stoneboro; his eight grandchildren, Nick Addington (Courtney) of North Port, FL, Heather Helget (Dylan) of South Range, WI, Nolan Addington of Canton, OH, Tyler Thompson of Polk, Laci and Jordan Redfoot, both of Stoneboro, and Lillian and Harper Addington, both of Chester, MA; his three great-grandchildren, Penny Addington of North Port, FL, and Skye and Bubba Helget, both of South Range, WI; his two brothers, Dusty Addington (Karen) of Bolivar, OH, and Dave Addington (Carol) of Canton, OH; and his two sisters, Diane Bracken (Bill), Pam Bailey (Tim), both of Canton, OH.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm.

Funeral services for Paul will be held privately for the family with Rev. Larry Williams, pastor of the Faith Baptist Church, officiating.

A livestream of Paul’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Thursday, January 7, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Venango County 4-H Fair, Inc, #A, 867 Mercer Road, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

