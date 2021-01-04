Pauline M. Smith, 84, of Summerville, passed away on December 31, 2020, at McKinley Healthcare in Brookville due to complications related to COVID-19.

Born on May 8, 1936, in Dubois she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Blanche Lockitski Kurtz.

Married in Indiana, PA, on April 9, 1953, to Dean W. Smith, he survives.

She worked at Bowser Greenhouse, Kuntry Kitchen and was a caregiver for George Getty prior to her retirement.

She attended Summerville Church of Christ.

Mrs. Smith enjoyed collecting knick knacks, solar lights, and working on her landscaping and flower beds.

In addition to her husband, Dean, she is survived by two sons, Paul (Linda) Smith and Phil (Dana) Smith; and two daughters, Robin Cale and Joyce Smith; a brother, Gary Kurtz; a sister, Margaret Wolf, as well as eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Those preceding her in death are her parents, several siblings, a son, Pat Smith and an infant daughter.

Family will receive friends on Monday, January 4, 2021, from 4-6pm at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA.

Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 6pm with the Pastors Michael Smith and Randy Matheny officiating.

Interment will be in Vandervort Cemetery, Clover Twp., Jefferson Co.

The family would like to express their gratitude and give their thanks to the staff at Laurelbrook Landing for the many years of wonderful care given to Pauline.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Church of Christ.

Family and friends may leave online condolences or obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

