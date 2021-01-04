Plea Hearing for Knox Man Facing Charges Related to Several Violent Incidents Set for Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who is facing charges related to several allegedly violent incidents is facing a plea hearing in Clarion on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 36-year-old Michael Steven Siple II is scheduled to stand for a special plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:30 a.m. on January 6, on charges from three incidents in Clarion County.

He faces the following charges related to an incident on November 6, 2019:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3



– Display Known Fictitious/Stolen/Issued For Inspection, Summary– Driving While Operator Privilege is Suspended or Revoked, Summary– Fraudulent Use/Removal of Registration Plate, Summary

He faces the following charge related to an incident on February 26, 2020:

– Driving License Suspended/Revoked Pursuant to Section 3802/1547B1-3rd or Subsequent Violation, Misdemeanor 3

He faces the following charges related to an incident on September 1, 2020:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Siple remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the cases:

November 2019

According to a criminal complaint filed by Chief Jason Bowen, of the Knox Borough Police Department, he observed a blue 2005 Chevrolet Blazer traveling on East State Street in Knox around 4:50 p.m. on November 6, 2019, and discovered the registration plate was on record as “Tag Only Record” and “cannot be used on any motor vehicle.”

Chief Bowen then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Michael Simple II, stated the registration plate had been removed from a vehicle belonging to a known woman, and he had attached the registration to the vehicle. He also admitted his driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was uninsured, according to the complaint.

Chief Bowen also discovered the vehicle had a fraudulent inspection sticker, the complaint notes.

Upon running a search on the vehicle’s identification number, it was learned there was no registration plate assigned to the vehicle, and it came back as previously registered to a known female.

When asked about the vehicle, Siple reportedly stated he had purchased it from a known business. Chief Bowen then contacted the business and discovered Siple had not purchased the vehicle from the business and did not have permission to possess the vehicle, the complaint states.

Siple was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:44 a.m. on Thursday, February 20.

September 2020

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence on East State Street in Knox Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic altercation.

At the scene, troopers spoke to a known male victim. The complaint notes police observed the victim had a swollen lip that was black and blue in color, as well as a cut on his elbow that was bleeding, and a bloody toe.

The victim reported Michael Siple had been at his residence, and after a verbal altercation occurred, he asked Siple to leave several times. The victim told police Siple remained in the residence, despite the requests to leave, and he then attempted to physically escort Siple out by holding Siple’s shirt, according to the complaint.

The victim reported Siple began to push him back into the residence, and then punched him in the face, causing the injury to his lip. He told police Siple then continued to push him into a wooden chair in the corner of the living room, causing the chair to break, and causing injuries to his elbow and toe, the complaint indicates.

Siple was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1.

Jury Selection Scheduled in Jefferson County on Aggravated Assault, Related Charges

Siple also faces jury selection in Jefferson County scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on January 11, with President Judge John H. Foradora presiding.

He faces the following charges in Jefferson County, from an incident that occurred on August 15, 2020:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Unlawful Restraint/Serious Bodily Injury, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:56 p.m. on August 15, DuBois-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Yellow Brick Road in Reynoldsville, Winslow Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a domestic incident.

At the scene, police spoke with a known female victim who the complaint notes had visible injuries including bite marks and blood on her face.

The victim reported she and Michael Siple were arguing, and Siple started to hit and choke her. She told police she lost consciousness multiple times. She added that Siple bit her face. She stated that he also tied her up and was beating her and biting her, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes the victim was flown to UPMC for her injuries.

Police say that Siple was “manic” and kept yelling he “had to do it,” according to the complaint.

Siple was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 2:45 p.m. on August 16.

