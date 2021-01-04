Sommer L. Wice, 35, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home Friday night, January 1, 2021.

She was born in Oil City on February 26, 1985, to Ricky D. Wice and Margaret L. Carbaugh.

Sommer was a 2003 graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was of the Christian faith.

Sommer enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and cross-stitch. She also enjoyed fishing, karaoke, and singing. She loved animals and had several pets.

Sommer had a twelve-year career with Venango County. She was a former corrections officer at the county prison, and was currently employed as a head department clerk for Children & Youth Services. She enjoyed her job and the people that she worked with.

Sommer is survived by her dad, Rick Wice and his wife Barb of Seneca; her mom, Peg Carbaugh and her significant other Pete Nelson of Seneca; her fiancé, Albert Bush of Oil City; a sister, Danielle Walters and her husband Aubrey of Oil City; a brother, Russell Wice and his fiancé Elizabeth Dunham of Oil City; step-brother, Eric Falkenburg and his girlfriend Breanna Kuhn of Hanover, PA; and a step-sister, Christea Frazier and her husband Brady on Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

She is also survived by her best friend, April Lee and her husband James of Oil City; her goddaughter, Temperance Lee; a godson, Watson Houser and his mother, Rachel of Oil City; her nieces and nephews, Lovanna and Brielle Walters, Rowan Wice, and Maren and Jameson Frazier; her maternal grandmother, Patricia Carbaugh of Seneca; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, K.L. Carbaugh; and her paternal grandparents, N.R. Wice and Beverly Wice.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Wednesday (Jan. 6th) from 4 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Rev. David Hart, officiating.

Private interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, and to continue her love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to Jenny’s Dream, 2025 Cranberry-Rockland Rd., Kennerdell, PA, 16374.

