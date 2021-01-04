 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Order Your New Custom Trailer Today from J&J Trailer Sales to Ensure Spring Delivery

Monday, January 4, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

JJ-TRAILER-SPORTSTERSHIPPENVILLE, Pa –With Spring nearing, now is the time to contact J&J Trailer Sales and order your custom trailer.

There are many options available when purchasing a trailer.

Talk to a sales consultant at J&J to customize a trailer to fit your needs!

Options Include:

Prime 1 Bike Package-

jj-trailer-bike-1Includes Pingel Wheel Chock, 4 tie downs, Rear stabilizer Jacks, 1 LED Dome Light, 2 Wall Vents, Aluminum Wheels, White Vinyl Walls, and Anti-Skid.

Extra Height-

JJ-extra-heightYou can get extra height in all models of Car Mate Trailers. Extra height comes in increments of 6”. Extra Height trailers are perfect for all side by sides! Design your trailer to fit the height you’ll need!

Contractor Package-
JJ-tandem-contractorIncludes 6” Extra Height, Reinforced Flat Roof, 2 Vents, 2 LED Dome Lights w/ Switch, 110V 15 AMP Inlet, 110V Duplex Wall Receptacle, Ladder on Draw board, and Aluminum Ladder Racks.

110V Light Package (30 and 50 AMP available)-
JJ-receptaclesIncludes 6/12 Circuit Breaker Box, 3- 4’ LED Lights, 2 110V Wall Receptacles, and 1 110V Wall Switch.

Color Options-
jj-colorsCar Mate offers 11 different colors to choose from. Stand out with bright colors such as red, orange, or yellow, or you can go classic with a sharp looking silver color!

With over eight pages of options, J&J along with Carmate are sure to build the perfect trailer for you!

Stop in at J&J to order your trailer, today.

To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites at https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com and https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.

J&J Feeds and Needs locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175

6trailers


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.