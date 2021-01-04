Two Area Teens Injured in Weather-Related Rollover Crash

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two area teens were injured in a weather-related rollover crash that occurred last week in Perry Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:14 p.m. on December 27, 2020, on Lime Plant Road just north of Sportsman Road, in Perry Township, Clarion County.

Police say 19-year-old Austin M. Phillips, of Parker, was operating a 2004 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup, traveling north on Lime Plant Road, when the vehicle began to slide on the ice- and snow-covered roadway. The vehicle began to rotate clockwise, and Phillips corrected to keep the rear of the vehicle from coming around.

However, when Phillips corrected, the vehicle then went off the right side of the roadway, traveled approximately 120 feet, and struck an embankment. It then continued up the embankment and rolled over, landing on its driver’s side on the right side of the roadway before turning onto its roof facing northwest.

Phillips and his passenger, identified as a 14-year-old female from Parker, were both using seat belts.

Both occupants suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment.

Phillips was cited for a traffic violation.

The vehicle was removed from the scene by Cornman Towing.

Perry Township Fire Department and Emlenton Area Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

