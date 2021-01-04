Unexpected Snowfall Blankets Roads, Causes Traffic Woes in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Traffic woes began in the Clarion area on Sunday afternoon when the dusting of snow that was expected turned into several inches.

(Photo courtesy of Deer Creek Winery, Inn B&B, & Event Center)

Weather forecasters were only calling for a small amount of snow in the Clarion County area on Sunday, less than an inch of accumulation, but Mother Nature apparently had other plans.

According to Jason Frazier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, it all comes down to the fact that forecasting the weather is not an exact science.

“We have a good handle on what areas will or will not see snow, but details can pop up to change the actual amount those areas might see,” Frazier told exploreClarion.com.

Frazier noted in this case, the low-pressure front in our region shifted further to the north than expected due to colder air that came through and formed bands of snow, one of which caused the unexpected accumulation in the Clarion area.

“When you get something like that setup, it can be very hard to forecast ahead of time. Slight movements in the low-pressure system that generates the snow can change whether or not these bands form and where they form.”

The local snowfall began in the early afternoon hours, and by dinnertime, an estimated five inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed the region, leading to multiple reports of weather-related incidents.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a range of reports from a tree down on Station Road near Knighttown Road in Elk Township and wires down on State Route 36 near Turkey Ridge Lane in Farmington Township to several vehicle crashes.

The first incident reported was a crash on Main Street in Strattanville near Ridge Road around 1:20 p.m. Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

A very short time later, around 1:23 p.m., another crash was reported on State Route 338 near Wentlings Corners Road in Beaver Township, and Knox Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company also responded to a crash on Interstate 80 westbound near the 50-mile marker around 1:35 p.m.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m., a vehicle was reported blocking the roadway on Myers Hollow Road in Perry Township, and Perry Township Fire Department as well as Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

While the snowfall created some less-than-ideal road conditions on Sunday, Frazier did offer hope for the days ahead.

“Looking forward, it looks like just light flurries for the next couple of days, and nothing that should accumulate, so it should be a more quiet week ahead.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.